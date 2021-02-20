No. 7 Cavaliers face unranked Duke on Saturday in Durham

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team will be playing its second road game of the week this weekend, as the Cavaliers will travel to face Duke on Saturday night.
UVA is ranked No. 7 in the nation in the AP Top 25..
The Blue Devils are unranked.
The game marks the first time since 2016 the teams will play with Duke not ranked in the Top 25.
The Blue Devils will be looking contain the Cavaliers’ outside shooting, especially from Sam Hauser.
“He’s a really good player in our conference,” says Duke sophomore forward Wendell Moore. “He, in particular, thrives off over-penetration, kick three’s. For us, not really helping so much off him, but doing a good job containing the ball, we’re also going to limit those three’s.”
Virginia and Duke tip-off Saturday at eight o’clock in Durham.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.