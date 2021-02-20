Morning chills

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As low pressure moves away, high pressure is building in. A northwest wind will keep the real feel temperatures below freezing. Mostly sunny conditions will be with us through the weekend. Clouds increase later Sunday, ahead of our next system. Light snow,sleet, freezing rain and rain will advance across the area Monday. Improving weather moves in starting on Tuesday, as temperatures warm into the 50s, and 60s by Wednesday. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Becoming mostly sunny, High: mid 30s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, mostly clear & frigid, Low: upper teens
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s
Monday: Light wintrymix, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30
Friday: Clouds & sun, rain & snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s
