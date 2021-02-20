Morning chills

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As low pressure moves away, high pressure is building in. A northwest wind will keep the real feel temperatures below freezing. Mostly sunny conditions will be with us through the weekend. Clouds increase later Sunday, ahead of our next system. Light snow,sleet, freezing rain and rain will advance across the area Monday. Improving weather moves in starting on Tuesday, as temperatures warm into the 50s, and 60s by Wednesday. Have a great and safe Weekend !