Colder Overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures barely got above freezing on Saturday. Under a clear sky and near calm wind, the temperature overnight will drop to the teens for many areas. Any slush or water will refreeze quickly overnight. Watch for icy spots into Sunday morning.
Sunshine Sunday morning will give way to increasing clouds in the afternoon. A light south breeze ahead of our next weather maker will boost temperatures to the upper 30s to lower 40s Sunday afternoon.
Dry weather sticks around through Sunday night.
Tracking a fast moving storm system developing from the northern Rockies and central and northern Great Plains. This system will arrive here by Monday morning. A wintry mix of sleet and wet snow during the morning for areas close to the Blue Ridge Mountains and especially over the Shenandoah Valley. It is possible for parts of central Virginia to get a coating of snow and sleet before going over to a cold rain. A light snow and sleet accumulation is most likely over the Shenandoah Valley before going over to a cold rain during the afternoon.
Still trending milder for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Feeling spring-like Wednesday afternoon.
A dry cold front moves across the region Thursday night.
Temperatures will be a little below average going into the last few days of February.
Saturday night: Starry sky and colder. Lows in the teens to 20 degrees. Icy areas from refreezing into Sunday morning. Near calm wind overnight.
Sunday: Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 20s.
Monday: Morning wintry mix arriving. There could be a light accumulation of snow and sleet before going over to a cold rainfall. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows low to mid 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Thursday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Friday: Partly sunny and colder. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.
