VSP: Crash victim hit, killed by vehicle after getting out of car

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a crash victim was hit and killed by another vehicle after he got out of his car.
Troopers said the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1400 block of Anderson Highway in Powhatan County.
Police said a 2018 Nissan Altima was headed west when it ran off the road to the left and hit the guardrail.
The driver, Evan M. Howard Berry, 28, of Fishersville, then got out and walked onto the left travel lane. Police said that’s when he was struck by a 2013 Ford Edge.
Howard Berry died from his injuries at the scene.
Police said the driver of the Edge, a 44-year-old woman, stayed at the scene. Troopers said the woman was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.