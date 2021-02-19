Thawing but still icy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As the winter storms moves away, high pressure will slowly build in. Skies will begin to partially clear tonight, allowing temperatures to plummet. Anything that thawed will re-freeze tonight into Saturday morning. Expect to mostly sunny skies this weekend with dry conditions, although colder than normal. Meanwhile, a developing system over the Rockies is heading east. Rain and snow showers are possible. A southwest flow will build in behind this system boosting temperatures into the 50s and 60s next week. Have a great and safe weekend !