Thawing but still icy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As the winter storms moves away, high pressure will slowly build in. Skies will begin to partially clear tonight, allowing temperatures to plummet. Anything that thawed will re-freeze tonight into Saturday morning. Expect to mostly sunny skies this weekend with dry conditions, although colder than normal. Meanwhile, a developing system over the Rockies is heading east. Rain and snow showers are possible. A southwest flow will build in behind this system boosting temperatures into the 50s and 60s next week. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy & chilly, High: low 40s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy & frigid, Low: low 20
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...LOw: around 20
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 40...Low: upper 20s
Monday: Rain & snow showers, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s
