Thaw by Day, Refreeze at Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After high temperatures above freezing Friday afternoon, watch for refreezing overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall to the 20s and 10s for some areas. Any slush or standing water will freeze.
Brisk sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures will be chilly. Back to well below freezing levels by Sunday morning.
Not as cold Sunday with more sunshine. Some clouds will start to arrive later in the afternoon.
Watching a fast moving and overall weak storm system for Monday. If it arrives early enough Monday morning, some snow and sleet will be likely before changing to rain. Right now, it looks like the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains will be most favored for some wintry mix Monday morning. Mainly chilly rain showers for central Virginia.
Becoming milder than average mid next week. Highs will get to about 60 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.
The warm up may be brief as there are signs of chillier weather for the last weekend of February.
Friday night: Partly cloudy and clearing overnight. Chilling down to the upper 10s to lower 20s. Watch for icy spots.
Saturday: Brisk and mostly sunny. Highs barely freezing for the Shenandoah Valley and mid to upper 30s over central Virginia. Northwest wind.
Saturday night: Clear and cold. Lows 10s and 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Monday: Wintry mix possible in the morning, mainly for the Shenandoah Valley. Otherwise some chilly rain showers. Highs in the 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Feeling like spring. Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows near 40.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows 30s.
Friday: Watching for possible rain/snow showers later in the day. Trending cooler. Highs 40s.
