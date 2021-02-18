Still Icy Conditions Tonight. Some Melting Friday. Colder Weekend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory remain in effect until 6 AM Friday. Some additional light freezing rain/drizzle and or wintry mix tonight and temps below freezing will make for icy roads and hazardous travel.
After a mostly sleet storm Thursday morning with amounts 1″ - 3″. Cold and icy conditions remain. Some very light freezing rain/drizzle or brief icy mix still possible tonight, along with some freezing fog. Temperatures in the 20s.
After a cold and icy start Friday morning, some improvements to unfold, with some sun breaking out and high going well above freezing.
Our trend of refreeze at night and thaw by day will continue into the weekend. The weekend will be dry for a change. Temperatures will be on the chilly side.
Tracking out next weather maker due into town on Monday morning. It will bring a chance for some icy mix of snow and sleet over to a cold rain.
Expect a warming trend into the middle of next week
Tonight: A little more freezing rain/drizzle or icy sleet mix possible.. Areas of some freezing fog. Watch for icy conditions! Lows mid to upper 20s.
Friday: Clouds and sun. Some melting. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows upper 10s to lower 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows low to mid 10s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 40s. Lows lower 30s. Lows upper 20s.
Monday: Morning snow or mix to rain. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs nearing 60.
