Rhoback launches relief campaign for Texans in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based clothing business is helping everyone lend a hand to the struggling Lone Star State.
Rhoback is selling ‘Don’t Mess’ Texas-themed polos and masks with 50% of the proceeds going to storm relief efforts.
“We’ve seen videos from so many friends, family, and customers living in Texas who have sent these videos of just unimaginable conditions of roofs caving in and losing access to power,” Matt Loftus, a co-founder of Rhoback said. ”We wanted to find some way to give back.”
The goal is to raise $10,000 by the end of the weekend. Rhoback is about three-quarters of the way there already.
“A lot of people from outside of Texas are buying these products for people in Texas that are impacted by the storm,” Co-founder Kristina Loftus said. “They’re writing notes saying ‘keep your head up, you’re gonna get through this.”
To pitch into the storm relief fund, be sure to use the code 'TEXAS' on any purchases going towards the relief fund.
