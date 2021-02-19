Police: Waynesboro man charged with forcible sodomy, abduction

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Police have arrested a Waynesboro man in connection with an alleged incident with a juvenile.
Seventy-three-year-old Jeffrey Mack Wexler was arrested Wednesday, February 17, on charges of forcible sodomy and abduction with intent to defile, according to a release the Waynesboro Police Department sent out Friday.
Authorities say a juvenile victim came forward and filed a complaint with WPD. In that complaint, they claim Wexler invited them to his motel room under a false pretense. The alleged crimes occurred once they arrived at Wexler’s room, per the complaint.
Wexler is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
