No ditching the mask just yet post-vaccine, UVA infectious disease expert says

“On the one hand, we don’t really know how well the vaccines prevent us from being able to transmit the virus from person to person. I think we’re going to learn more about that, too,” Dr. Jackson explained. “We don’t know how long the protection from the vaccine is going to last, and we just really need to do those studies. The vaccines haven’t been out for long enough for us to have that. Three, I think we’re learning more about the interaction of these vaccines with the different strains of COVID-19 that we’re seeing in the population.”