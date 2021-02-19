Judge dismisses Amanda Chase lawsuit over nominating contest

In this Feb. 2, 2021, photo, Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase and Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks from her desk at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, Va. The national Republican Party is at war with itself, struggling to reconcile a bitter divide between former President Donald Trump’s fierce loyalists and those who want Trumpism purged from their party. Chase is a polarizing state senator who seems to have won the hearts and minds of the Trump faithful with her fiercely anti-establishment, pro-gun positions and her embrace of the false notion that Trump is the legitimate winner of the November election. (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly) (Source: Ryan M. Kelly)
By Associated Press | February 19, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 1:50 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled against GOP state Sen. Amanda Chase in a lawsuit she filed challenging the Virginia party’s plans for this year’s nominating contest.

The Republicans have a tentative plan for a statewide convention May 1 to choose nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. But mass gatherings remain banned for public health reasons and party leaders haven’t agreed on how to adjust.

Chase wanted a judge to rule out an assembled convention. But the judge ruled Friday that the candidate for governor lacks standing to bring her claim, effectively agreeing with the Republican Party of Virginia to dismiss the case.

