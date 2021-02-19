CNE to launch directory tool to help people connect with nonprofits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Reimagine Central Virginia, or ReImagineCVA, will soon offer as an online directory of nonprofits and grassroots organizations. The new resource comes from the Center for Nonprofit Excellence (CNE).
The online directory will cover Charlottesville, as well as Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, and Orange counties.
The group offered a webinar to nonprofits Thursday, February 18, to learn how to get their profiles uploaded to the directory.
ReImagineCVA will serve as a community tool where folks will be able to learn about, engage, and support organizations and causes through donating items and funding or volunteering their time and skills.
“We’re wanting to create connections. We are wanting to make it easier for those who want to volunteer or donate connect easily with the nonprofit and community organizations that are doing important work,” CNE Senior Membership Manager Raquel Saurez said.
ReImagineCVA is a collaborative effort between the Center for Nonprofit Excellence, United Way of Greater Charlottesville, Equity Center of UVA and Thriving Cities Group.
The website is scheduled to have a public launch sometime around mid-March.
