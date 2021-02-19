Charlottesville: Sidewalks should be cleared of snow by property owners by noon Feb. 20

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is telling property owners that they need to have sidewalks cleared of snow and ice by noon Saturday, February 20.
The City Manager has declared 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, to be the official end of snowfall. Per city code, snow must be removed from sidewalks within 24 hours of the end of snowfall.
Charlottesville wants folks to be safe and asks neighbors to help one another if they see someone having difficulty removing snow. If you would like to report an unshoveled sidewalk, please call 970-3182, or use the MyCville app and include the property address.
The city also announced Friday that residential trash pickup by County Waste will run today. Additionally, Friday, will be Wednesday route, Saturday will be Thursday route, and Sunday will be Friday route. Monday will be back on schedule.
