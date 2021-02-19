An icy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The storm that brought snow, sleet, and freezing rain is moving away. Some areas of freezing drizzle and a few snow flakes are lingering this morning. Temperatures will warm into the 40s today with peaks of sunshine. A re-freeze is expected tonight, as temperatures dip into the upper teens and low 20s. A colder than normal weekend is on tap, but we expect to see plenty of sunshine. Another system will bring a combination of light snow,sleet and freezing rain Monday. Conditions will begin to warm by Tuesday with 60s by mid-week. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy & icy, high: low 40s
Tonight: ( Cuddle Alert), partly cloudy & frigid, High: mid 30s...Low: around 20
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: around 20
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 40...Low: upper20s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain & snow showers, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.