Albemarle County approves plan to repurpose Red Carpet Inn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has approved a rezoning plan to turn Red Carpet Inn into a housing unit for the chronically homeless.
The Piedmont Housing Alliance, the Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless, and Virginia Supporting Housing are partnering to turn the Red Carpet Inn into a multiple phase redevelopment.
The project includes turning the land the hotel is on into studio apartments as well as adding one and two bedroom apartments.
Although the full project is a few years away from completion Andy Miller, the director of real estate development for the PHA, says this project helps take care of a need in our community.
“We have a significant need in terms of addressing the issues around homelessness and on top of that we also have a significant need in terms of affordable housing, so those two things are linked together,” Miller said.
During construction of the project the hotel will be used as an emergency homeless shelter.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.