Winter weather impacts COVID-19 vaccine delivery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The recent winter weather in the Mid-Atlantic region is impacting Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery this week.
In a press release, Virginia Department of Health officials say it will likely see a delivery delay of about 106,800 doses due to distribution challenges in the Midwest and other places that are currently shut down.
Multiple vaccination events scheduled for the next few days have been postponed. The release says if vaccination events are postponed due to weather or shipment delays, providers will reschedule these events and reach out to individuals with directions about updated appointments.
State health officials say there could be additional delays for orders placed this week due to weather that may cause more distribution issues.
When the severe weather ends, VDH expects shipments to resume as normal.
