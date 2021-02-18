Winter Storm Exits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wrapping up a 1 to 4 inch mainly sleet storm Thursday morning over much of the region. The bulk of the brief snow, a lot of sleet and some freezing rain will shift east this afternoon. Some leftover freezing drizzle and some pockets of sleet will be possible through this evening. Watch for slick travel. Especially on secondary roads.
Refreezing overnight with temperatures back to the upper 20s into the start of Friday.
A slow improvement Friday with some sun breaking out and high going well above freezing.
Our trend of refreeze at night and thaw by day will continue into the weekend. The weekend will be dry for a change. Temperatures will be on the chilly side.
Tracking out next weather maker due into town on Monday morning. It will bring a chance for some icy mix of snow and sleet over to a cold rain.
Expect a warming trend into the middle of next week!
Thursday: Lingering freezing drizzle and sleet. Highs in the lower 30s.
Thursday night: A little more freezing drizzle and sleet possible. Watch for slick areas. Lows upper 20s.
Friday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows lower 20s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 30s. Lows upper 10s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Monday: Morning wintry mix to rain at this time. Highs mid 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs near 60 degrees!
