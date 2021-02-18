Wednesday’s High School Basketball State Semifinal Scoreboard

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County girls basketball team is headed to the state championship game for the first time in program history, as the Lions defeated Grafton 63-49 on Wednesday night.
Sylvie Jackson scored 20 points for the Lions, while Olivia McGhee added 18.
Louisa will play at Pulaski County in the Class 4 state championship game on Saturday.
The two-time defending state champion Spotswood girls will have a chance at a three-peat, as the Blazers topped Carroll County 52-45 in the Class 3 semifinals.
Spotswood will host George Mason in the championship game on Saturday.
The third time was the charm for the Riverheads girls basketball team.
After getting knocked out in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals in each of the past two seasons, the Gladiators beat Matthews 60-39 on Wednesday to advance to the championship game for the first time in program history.
Riverheads will play at the Honaker/George Wythe winner in the finals on Saturday.
The East Rockingham boys advanced to the title match for the second time in the last three seasons, as the Eagles won 85-60 at King William in the Class 2 semifinals on Wednesday.
Tyler Nickel scored 37 points for East Rock, who were playing in the semifinals for the third year in a row.
The Eagles will travel to face the winner of Union and Radford on Saturday.
