VSP responds to 385 crashes across Virginia, VDOT advises avoiding travel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter weather is once again making its way across Virginia. Authorities have asked people to avoid hitting the roads as many areas are seeing a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Thursday, February 18.
Virginia State Police troopers have responded to a total of 385 traffic crashes and 255 disabled vehicles between midnight and 4 p.m. Thursday. The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles.
- Appomattox Division: 25Disabled Vehicles & 45 Traffic Crashes
- Chesapeake Division: 27 Disabled Vehicles & 41Traffic Crashes
- Culpeper Division: 47 Disabled Vehicles & 94 Traffic Crashes
- Fairfax Division: 50 Disabled Vehicles & 85 Traffic Crashes
- Richmond Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 94Traffic Crashes
- Salem Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles & 52 Traffic Crashes
- Wytheville Division: 27 Disabled Vehicles & 20 Traffic Crashes
State police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Caroline County. Police say that the crash does not appear to be weather-related.
VSP still advises to avoid travel Thursday and overnight into Friday. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says major roads across the area are wet with some isolated patches of snow and sleet on the road surface. Temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing until mid-morning Friday. Motorists should continue to delay non-essential travel overnight and early Friday morning.
VDOT offers the following tips for those who must travel:
- Clear your vehicle of all snow and ice including the roof
- Give plows room to work. Stay back from VDOT trucks and contract crews
- Drive for the conditions by reducing speed and increasing following distance
- Brake gently. Remember, it takes longer to stop in snow and ice
- Stay in control. Make smooth, precise movements with the steering wheel and anticipate lane changes, turns, and curves well in advance
- Use VDOT’s free 511 tools to check road conditions along your route and at your destination
VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact us online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov. Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and the district’s snow emergency webpage.
Click here to see the many schools, services, and offices that are closed Thursday.
Report a power outage: Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (or call 1-800-367-2832) | Dominion Energy (or call 866-366-4357) | Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (or call 1-800-552-3904)
