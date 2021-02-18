Virginians once again dealing with winter storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter weather is once again making its way across Virginia.
Authorities have asked people to avoid hitting the roads as many areas are seeing snow and ice Thursday, February 18.
The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that its crews were prepared for the weather, which the department expected to have a major impact on the commonwealth all the way into Friday morning. Folks can call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623) or visit my.vdot.virginia.gov to report hazardous road conditions.

Report a power outage:
Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (or call 1-800-367-2832)
Dominion Energy (or call 866-366-4357)
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (or call 1-800-552-3904)
