VHHA: Hospitals have given over 659,000 vaccines so far

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, as of Feb. 16, hospitals across the commonwealth have given 659,245 COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines so far.
The number also represents a 23 percent increase from the more than 536,000 administered doses reported by VHHA last week.
Virginia has modified its vaccine distribution plan so that vaccines are shipped to local health departments, which are now in charge of distributing the vaccines to hospitals, physicians, pharmacies and others.
“As a result, Virginia hospitals are not receiving any direct first dose vaccine allocation. The weekly supply they get is through allocations from local health districts. Because of that, available first doses on hand at hospitals are administered during the week within which they are received,” a release said.
VHHA will continue to provide weekly vaccination updates, here.
