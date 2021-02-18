VDOT gears up for more ice, snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - VDOT has not been able to catch a break with all of the winter weather. It is still once again hard at work preparing for Thursday’s forecast.
Due to the amount of ice in the forecast, crews are not only deploying snow plows with sand and salt. VDOT is also preparing to clear downed trees and says tree crews will be mobilized to remove any debris.
“Our snow plows will be on the road when the storm starts and they’ll be spreading a mixture of salt and sand,” Will Merritt of VDOT Communications said. “The salt will help melt in the ice that’s on the roads and the sand will increase traction for any drivers that have to be out on the roads.”
VDOT is advising against traveling on Thursday if possible, but expects roads to improve throughout the day Friday.
