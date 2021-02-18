VDOT crews working around the clock to treat slippery conditions

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Department of Transportation crews are working around the clock in 12 hour shifts to treat slippery roadways.
“Our trucks will still be out overnight Thursday, treating roads, but if you don’t have to be on the road please avoid traveling until late Friday morning when temperatures will rise above freezing,” VDOT spokesperson, Lou Hatter said.
Hatter says crews are focused on treating the interstate and primary routes, but late Thursday afternoon they will likely transition to neighborhoods and secondary roads.
“Temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing overnight Thursday, so we are expecting slick driving conditions overnight,” Hatter said.
For anyone who has to be out on the roads Thursday or even Friday morning, Hatter has some advice for you.
“Those that have to be on the road, that have to go into work, please make sure you clear all the snow and sleet, and any ice off of your vehicle and drive for the conditions. Slow down and give our trucks plenty of space to work,” Hatter said.
