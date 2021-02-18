Three Notch’d Brewing Co. celebrates Black History Month with round up campaign

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Black History Month and enjoy some brews at the same time, a Charlottesville brewery has a new initiative for you.
Three Notch’d Brewing Company is conducting a round-up campaign with all extra proceeds going to organizations that focus on the education of Black and brown children. All you have to do is round up your bill to the dollar.
“We get thousands of people, even during COVID, that come through our larger locations and it’s pretty easy to take 50 cents and multiply it by that number per week,” Three Notch’d President Scott Roth said. “You can get to a sizable amount of cash in a pretty short period of time.”
The fundraiser lasts through the end of the month.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.