Seiko Hashimoto takes over as Tokyo Olympic president

Japan's Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto speaks during a press conference at the cabinet office in Tokyo, on Sept. 19, 2019. Japan's Kyodo news agency, citing a source “familiar with the matter,” said Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, a selection committee will ask Hashimoto to become the new president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee. Hashimoto, who could be named this week, would replace Yoshiro Mori who was forced to resign last week after he made demeaning comments about women — basically saying they talk too much. (Source: Kyodo News via AP/Kyodo News)