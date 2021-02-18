Many Charlottesville businesses close due to icy conditions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The main issue with this snow storm is not the snow itself, the issue is the ice and sleet freezing over it.
That is why many Charlottesville favorites such as Bodos Bagels, Dairy Market, Bang, Jack Browns, Whiskey Jar, Lampo, and more closed up shop and took to social media to spread the word.
Several other businesses on the Downtown Mall and in Barracks Shopping Center also chose to wait out the snow and keep employees off the treacherous roads.
On the other hand, several grocery stores and mini-markets stayed open for folks to get the essentials.
“It was icy but I’m a New-Englander, so I grew up with this so it’s not that bad,” Peter Wethly said, “It was actually snowing the day I got my drivers license, so not too bad in my opinion but I can see how people would be worried.”
Wethly is the store manager at the Market Street Market, which rarely closes due to weather.
“People do need essentials and that’s what we do have so we’re here for them always, and we’re always going to be open,” he said. “We only close two days out of the year, just Christmas Day and New Years Day.”
He says the market saw little business once the snow arrived. “I did work 13 hours yesterday because that was the busy day, not today,” Wethly said. “Everyone with their panic shopping.”
While the essentials are always picked up prior to the storm, Wethly says alcohol sales were way up.
“Yesterday it was milk and bread and wine, but today it was more wine,” he said. “A lot of alcohol.”
Snow plows have been out all over the city, the Virginia Department of Transportation is hoping that clearing ice and snow now will allow businesses to get back in the swing of things later Friday.
