Charlottesville Public Works crews working overnight to clear roadways

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Public Works will have crews working well into the evening Thursday to clear and treat roadways covered in ice and sleet.
Crews will start by plowing primary and neighborhood roads in Charlottesville, which then be followed by salt and brine treatments to break down any frozen precipitation left.
Public Works Director David Brown said weather conditions may lead to more hazardous icy spots, especially if people drive over sleet and slush.
“Depending on where you’re at and how much traffic has driven over it, it can pack down more in this type of condition than in previous conditions,” Brown said.
Brown is encouraging people to avoid unnecessary travel, not only for their safety, but also to help crews work as efficiently as possible.
