Another Winter Storm

Winter Storm to impact the Mid-Atlantic Thursday, which will bring snow to start, then transition over to sleet and freezing rain. During the early morning hours will should see a couple to several inches of snow and sleet, before going over to ice - sleet and freezing rain. This will likely start early to mid Thursday morning. How quick or slow the changeover occurs, will determine how much snow, sleet ice. At this time, a large area of central Virginia and the the Central Shenandoah Valley may see 2″ to 6″ of snow, before the change over. 1″ -3″ of snow for areas like Louisa, Fluvanna and Buckingham. These areas may see the bigger ice threat with 0.25″ or more of ice. Elsewhere across the Central Virginia area, ice from freezing rain 0.10″ upwards to 0.25″, with lower amounts expected for the Valley. Regardless, this storm will make for hazardous travel and likely power outages, especially south and and east where there’s more freezing rain. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast. Behind this storm, some drier days expected Friday and this weekend, but cold. A weaker storm and front may bring snow and or rain showers to the region on Monday.