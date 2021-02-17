VSP issues Senior Alert for missing woman with cognitive impairment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are searching for a missing woman who suffers from a cognitive impairment.
Shu-Jin Wu, 76, was last seen on Feb. 16 around 7 a.m. walking away from the 1500 block of Gallery Avenue in Virginia Beach.
She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, red vest and black pants.
Police said she suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia Beach police at 757-385-4101.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.