VDOT prepares for upcoming winter storm

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for another winter storm that will impact much of Virginia.
VDOT crews are prepared for a major winter storm expected to bring snow and ice across most of the commonwealth, creating the potential for widespread major impacts starting late Wednesday and continuing through Friday morning.
VDOT says driving conditions are expected to be extremely treacherous, and travel should be delayed during the storm. Some regions could receive heavy snowfall, and significant accumulations of ice are expected across a large portion of the state, which could result in downed trees, branches, power lines and other debris on roads.
Drivers are urged to monitor local forecasts and plan ahead to avoid travel during the storm.
According to a press release from VDOT, crews within the Staunton District have performed brining operations on the interstate and other high traffic roads on Wednesday. VDOT says crews will also be pre-staged during the night and will begin road clearing operations as soon as the winter weather arrives. There will be 900 pieces of equipment deployed within the district for snow and ice removal, in addition to 1,400 people involved in snow removal operations. Additional contractor crews will be used for tree and branch removal from roadways resulting from ice and snow.
VDOT resources:
- For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.
- To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.
- VDOT recently partnered with Waze to add a new feature to the navigation software app that allows users to report, in real-time during winter weather, when a road has not been plowed. It will also inform travelers when they are approaching a road that has been identified by other drivers as unplowed.
- Traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA; for general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT.
- Click here to monitor road conditions with the VDOT 511 website.
