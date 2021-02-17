Partly sunny and chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After 50s yesterday, conditions will be a little colder today. Despite a fair amount of sunshine, temperatures will be below normal. Meanwhile, we are tracking a winter storm that will bring a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Travel Thursday is expected to be a challenge. 3″-6″ of accumulating snow will be a possibility, however, with more sleet and freezing rain those totals could be less. The system will exit later Thursday into Friday, and sunshine should return as we approach the weekend...Have a great and day !
Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: around 40
Tonight: cloudy,late snow, Low: upper 20s
Thursday: Snow, sleet & freezing rain, High: low 30s...Low: mid 20s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: around 20
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: mid teens
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain & snow showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
