Partly sunny and chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After 50s yesterday, conditions will be a little colder today. Despite a fair amount of sunshine, temperatures will be below normal. Meanwhile, we are tracking a winter storm that will bring a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Travel Thursday is expected to be a challenge. 3″-6″ of accumulating snow will be a possibility, however, with more sleet and freezing rain those totals could be less. The system will exit later Thursday into Friday, and sunshine should return as we approach the weekend...Have a great and day !