Loaves & Fishes special food distribution event draws large lines

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter weather has made it tough for food distribution to continue, but Charlottesville-based Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry made up for it with a special one-day distribution event.
Cars lined up in at the pantry’s parking lot Tuesday, February 16. Each car received nearly 100 pounds of groceries, including fresh produce and meat.
“Our mission is to give food with kindness and compassion,” Executive Director Jane Colony Mills said. “And it just has been heightened by the fact that we’re in the midst of a pandemic. And so we’re really trying everything we can do to make sure that people who are hungry have food”
Loaves & Fishes will still hold its regularly scheduled distribution events this week.
Colony Mills says it is open Wednesday from 2-4 p.m., Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.
She did say that Thursday is “looking a little dicey” given the looming winter storm, but that it was important to hold Tuesday’s event so “at least we’ll have had three days of distributions.”
