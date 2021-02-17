Ice,Ice,Ice everybody !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness today. We are tracking low pressure, which is expected to bring a wintrymix of snow,sleet, and freezing rain. Snow will develop after midnight, with periods of steady snow by early-morning Thursday. Sleet and freezing rain will gradually transition by mid-morning. 3″-6″ of accumulating snow is possible. The storm should move out by Friday. As temperatures warm into the 40s, we can expect a nice February thaw. Colder this Weekend, but plenty of sunshine will be on tap. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny and cold, High: around 40
Tonight: Cloudy with late snow, Low: upper 20s
Thursday: Snow, sleet, & freezing rain, High: low 30s...Low: mid 20s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: around 20
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: mid teens
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain & snow showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
