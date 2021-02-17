Ice,Ice,Ice everybody !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness today. We are tracking low pressure, which is expected to bring a wintrymix of snow,sleet, and freezing rain. Snow will develop after midnight, with periods of steady snow by early-morning Thursday. Sleet and freezing rain will gradually transition by mid-morning. 3″-6″ of accumulating snow is possible. The storm should move out by Friday. As temperatures warm into the 40s, we can expect a nice February thaw. Colder this Weekend, but plenty of sunshine will be on tap. Have a great and safe day !