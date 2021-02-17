Group hopes to stop gun violence in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A program aimed at stopping gun violence in New York City just arrived in Charlottesville.
“I had my son kill someone on May 10th, 2014, and as a result of that murder my brother was killed seven days later,” Pertelle Gilmore said.
Gilmore says he’s no stranger to tough circumstances. He is now the executive director of the Virginia Guns Down Inc. Chapter, a Brooklyn-based organization aimed at ending gun violence.
“Being older and having the pain of losing my brother, my son Jamarcus, and a lot of other guys who I’ve buried, you know, in the last year, it was a catalyst for change inside myself,” he said.
Gilmore says the death of 32-year-old Jamarcus Washington in Charlottesville is what prompted the group to start a chapter in the city called the B.U.C.K (Brothers United to Cease the Killing) Squad.
“I got a couple calls from people in the neighborhood asking if I could come up - I was living in Richmond - asking if I could come up because of my reputation, because of my past dealings in the street and my capacity and ability to reach out to people who other people can’t reach out to,” Gilmore said.
He’s not doing the work alone.
“Something has to be done and police get there after the fact. So, if we can intervene and do some consultation with guys that we know involved in some of these shootings, we may save somebody’s life,” Herb Dickerson, the group’s administrative assistant, said.
“That’s what I do. I go back to look at people and see their greatness and how can I spark their greatness, their enrichment, and I love doing that,” Guns Down Inc. Executive Director Sean Prior said.
The work centers around bringing people with conflict together and helping them resolve issues through conversation or even boxing.
“We did seven conflict resolutions informally the first week after Jamarcus died. I got a call from every leader downtown, the mayor, Joe Platania, and the police chief. It was the first week in five months that there were no gun shots in Charlottesville,” Gilmore said.
Charlottesville is the first plant location, but program leaders hope to spread to Richmond and other cities across the country.
