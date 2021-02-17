Foster Fuels responds to power outages

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Foster Fuels is sending trucks to help to combat the many power outages caused by recent winter weather.
A fleet of around 20 trucks are powering homes and businesses with diesel and gasoline to help until electrical companies can restore power.
The company says keeping families warm is essential.
“Right now, having a warm house is everything,” Foster Fuels Marketing Manger David Fredriksen said. “It’s cold and it’s icy. We don’t want people to have to endure long periods of time without heat for their homes.”
Foster Fuels is also sending trucks to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and information technology facilities throughout the south to keep them running until power can be restored.
