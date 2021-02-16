Colder and Dry Wednesday. Winter Storm Thursday - Snow and Ice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter Storm Watch in effect for late Wednesday night - 1 AM Friday. Significant snow and ice expected that will cause travel disruptions and possible power outages are expected with this next winter storm
Colder tonight with lows in the upper 10s to low 20s. Sun and clouds Wednesday, but cold. Afternoon highs in the 30s to low 40s.
Another Winter Storm to impact the Mid-Atlantic Thursday, which will bring snow to start, then transition over to sleet and freezing rain. We could see several inches of snow, before going over to ice. How quick or slow the changeover occurs, will determine how much snow, sleet ice. At this time, a large area of Central Virginia and the the Central Shenandoah Valley may see 3″-6″ of snow, before the change over. 1″-3″ of snow for areas like Louisa, Fluvanna and Buckingham. The potential for ice from freezing rain across Central Virginia may approach or exceed 0.25″ with lesser amounts for the Valley. Regardless, this storm will make for hazardous travel and possible power outages. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast. Behind this storm, some drier days expected later Friday and this weekend, but cold.
Tonight: Mostly clear, brisk and colder. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, cold. Highs mid 30s to low 40s.
Wednesday night: Late snow develops. Lows upper 20s.
Thursday: Snow to sleet and freezing rain.Several inches of snow and then some ice. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows low 30s.
Friday: Clouds and sun, breezy. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Saturday: Sunny and cold. Highs upper 30s to near 40. Lows low 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers possible. Highs upper 40s.Lows low 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs low 50s.
