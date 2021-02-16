Colder and Dry Wednesday. Winter Storm Thursday - Snow and Ice

Another Winter Storm to impact the Mid-Atlantic Thursday, which will bring snow to start, then transition over to sleet and freezing rain. We could see several inches of snow, before going over to ice. How quick or slow the changeover occurs, will determine how much snow, sleet ice. At this time, a large area of Central Virginia and the the Central Shenandoah Valley may see 3″-6″ of snow, before the change over. 1″-3″ of snow for areas like Louisa, Fluvanna and Buckingham. The potential for ice from freezing rain across Central Virginia may approach or exceed 0.25″ with lesser amounts for the Valley. Regardless, this storm will make for hazardous travel and possible power outages. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast. Behind this storm, some drier days expected later Friday and this weekend, but cold.