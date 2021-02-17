Church offers drive thru imposition of ashes for Ash Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent and First Presbyterian Church on Park Street in Charlottesville is doing services differently this year because of coronavirus restrictions.
Instead of indoor services, cars lined up at the parking lot Wednesday, February 17, so folks could receive an imposition of ashes on their forehead or hand right in their car.
“Normally, we’d have a sober, somber service inside and folks would be gathered. There’d be music and there’d be a series of readings and this is a really just sort of bite-sized blessing. We’ve created bags so that people have some of those liturgical resources to walk with them,” First Presbyterian Church Covenant Pastor Liz Forney said.
Visitors received a Lent-at-home bag that has been put together by staff and volunteers, and includes activities such as a coloring book, a pot with soil and seeds, and a devotional.
