Charlottesville’s discussion of credit card policy leads to tension during meeting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The anticipated discussion on credit card policies began toward the beginning of Charlottesville City Council’s meeting Tuesday, February 16.
The dialogue comes after Mayor Nikuyah Walker faced questions about giving community members gift cards she purchased with her city credit card.
“Just because you all do them in the background and I am upfront, and I am going to say it publicly, doesn’t make you all better, [Councilor] Heather [Hill], or your actions better,” Walker said.
That’s where the discussion ended up, but it started during public comment portion of the meeting.
“If we have citizens doing the work, it only makes sense to pay them as well,” Don Gathers, a community activist and organizer, said.
Wes Bellamy, a former city councilor and vice mayor, called in for his first public comment since leaving office.
“That’s being framed in a way that’s improper, essentially, because it may not fit the mold that some individuals may be accustom to is not only disheartening but is extremely disappointing,” he said.
After those public comments, the mayor took time to respond.
“There’s a segment of the population who is saying some of the same things that we’ve heard today, and there’s a very large percentage of the population who is saying‚ ‘of course she is doing something wrong,’” Walker said.
Then, Councilor Heather Hill spoke and brought up potential policy changes: “As we had discussed earlier, I think all of our goal is that we align on a policy that everyone is aware of and does not put our staffs in a position where they have to review and approve any expenditures from any councilors,” she said.
Walker responded: “Yes, but that was not your objective after this memo came out. Your next email said we need to have a closed session.”
Hill said that the closed session was “to talk about the policy.”
Walker then said, “Councilor [Lloyd] Snook sent an email talking about I don’t have a personal slush fund. That does not sound like two people interested in talking about solutions only.”
Snook then shared what he meant in that email: “You will recall that back in January of last year I asked whether there was a line item in the budget for any of our expenditures, any of those expenditures, and I was told that I was being... I can’t remember if I was racist or a white supremacist for asking.”
Walker said there’s a difference between being racist and actions upholding white supremacy and institutional racism.
“There is not one time that I have said, ‘Lloyd, you are a racist,’” Walker said. “I have said that I don’t think you would create a very different world than the world we’re fighting right now. I’ve said that to you and to Heather .”
Snook responded: “You may not have called me a racist, you have directly called me a white supremacist.”
Shortly after that, the council wrapped up that discussion and then took a 10-minute break.
When it returned, councilors voted 4-1, with Walker the lone ‘no’ vote, to amend the COVID-19 ordinance to allow recreational sports to resume in the city - aligning it with Albemarle County.
It also held a discussion on infrastructure projects, including the West Main Streetscape and a parking garage.
