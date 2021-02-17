Charlottesville Fire Dept. mourns the loss of K9 Quaker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department is mourning the passing of “Quaker,” an accelerant-detection canine.
According to CFD, Quaker passed away at his home Tuesday, February 9. He was with Chief WA Hogsten and his family on their farm in Barboursville.
Quaker served the community for six years and was one of around 60 ATF-certified Accelerant Detection Canines in service in the U.S.
The department says Quaker responded to more than 400 fire scenes, helping to find the origin and cause of fires that lead to arrests and subsequent convictions.
The Charlottesville Fire Department thanked Chief Hogsten for his years of service as Quaker’s handler.
