Blue Ridge Health District issues statement on COVID-19 vaccine clinic at former Kmart location

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District has posted a statement on Facebook about today’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held at the former Kmart location in Charlottesville.
In the statement it says due to large turnout, today’s clinic is being restricted to people 55 and over. BRHD says people under 55 will be turned away.
Facebook statement: “Last night, BRHD sent invitations to individuals ages 65+ to be vaccinated at our COVID-19 Kmart vaccination site today, February 17th. The PrepMod link to register for an appointment was shared with people outside of the intended invitation list.
Due to an overwhelming number of people who shared the link and our limited vaccine supply, we have restricted eligibility of today’s Kmart clinic to individuals ages 55+. We are cancelling all appointments this afternoon for anyone under the age of 55. If you are under 55 and show up for a vaccine this afternoon, you will be turned away.
We apologize for this inconvenience.”
