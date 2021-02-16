Visions of Liberation Free Store open Wednesdays and Sundays

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Visions of Liberation Free Store will soon be opening its doors to help provide items to those in need.
The free store will provide shelf stable food, diapers, formula, hygiene products, and clothing. Additionally, priority will be given to to those who are no-income, low-income, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.
Organizers say donations are always welcome during the times the store is open, and that this is a great way for the community to look out for each other.
“We’re drawing on the work of past and present abolitionists and anarchists who’ve paved the way towards liberation for our people,” organizer Ang Conn said.
Visions of Liberation Free Store will be open from noon to 4p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays, and is located at Visible Records in Albemarle County.
