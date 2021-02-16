Virginia launches central pre-registration website for COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health has launched a new website that allows folks to pre-register for the coronavirus vaccine.
VDH announced Tuesday, February 16, that the site also allows Virginians to check if they are pre-registered and access additional information on the commonwealth’s vaccination roll-out.
The department says folks who have previously pre-registered through their local health district have been automatically added into the new system and do not need to pre-register again. VDH notes that it may take several days for your name to appear in the centralized system.
VDH will also launch a hotline number on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Governor Ralph Northam is expected to provide additional information about this hotline at a press conference tomorrow.
The Virginia Department of Health says about 12% of the commonwealth’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
