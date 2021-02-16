UVA enacts new COVID-19 restrictions effective Tuesday evening.

A special note to our students: we know you are tired of fighting the pandemic, and we share your COVID-fatigue. We know these restrictions will be difficult. We assure you that we are taking these steps solely out of concern for protecting the health and safety of our community. This is crunch time. If individual members of this community take this seriously for the next 10 days, we will see a decline in cases and a return to a more “normal” spring semester. The alternative is additional consequences, not only for the type of semester we have as a university, but potentially for the health and safety of the people who live, learn, and work at and around UVA.