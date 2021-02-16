United Way offering online service to help register for preschool 2021-2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Registration for preschool for 2021-2022 is open in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. The United Way of Greater Charlottesville is offering an online resource to help parents and families with the process.
A single application can be found at Go2Grow.com for applying to the county’s Bright Stars, Charlottesville City Preschool, and Monticello Area Community Action Agency (MACAA) Head Start among other.
This single application can also inform families of their eligibility for publicly-funded programs that may provide free or reduced cost options.
Families can review and sign up for not only preschool, but also childcare using a single, online application.
Go2Grow applications can be filled out by any family with a child, birth to age 5, looking for preschool or care options in central Virginia.
“It’s about providing equity, creating access for all children, all parents, and making it as easy as possible.” Barbara Hutchinson, with the United Way Greater Charlottesville, said.
The Go2Grow program is free to use and works with local public schools, Head Start programs, and private providers to give all families access to early care and educational resources in Charlottesville, as well as Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, and Greene counties.
The Go2Grow website is usable and functioning, but the full services of the program will be up and running by around March 1
