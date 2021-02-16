Tracking more snow,sleet,freezing rain, and rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Rain showers have moved out. High pressure will gradually begin to clear skies and warm temperatures today. Meanwhile, a cold front will move east by tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the low 20s. Wednesday will feature sunshine and chilly conditions. Clouds will move in later Wednesday, ahead of our next weather maker. Snow,sleet,freezing rain and rain will advance across the area Thursday. With this current track expect cancellations and delays. Skies will begin to clear Friday, with colder temperatures and sunshine. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Clearing & breezy, High: low 50s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: low 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
Thursday: Snow,sleet,freezing rain, & rain, High: mid 30s...Low: upper 20s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 30
Monday: Partly sunny, late rain & snow showers, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.