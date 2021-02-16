Tracking more snow,sleet,freezing rain, and rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Rain showers have moved out. High pressure will gradually begin to clear skies and warm temperatures today. Meanwhile, a cold front will move east by tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the low 20s. Wednesday will feature sunshine and chilly conditions. Clouds will move in later Wednesday, ahead of our next weather maker. Snow,sleet,freezing rain and rain will advance across the area Thursday. With this current track expect cancellations and delays. Skies will begin to clear Friday, with colder temperatures and sunshine. Have a great and safe day !