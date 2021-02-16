St. Anne’s-Belfield cancels basketball season for 2021

“We’ve known since the beginning that any given day in the gym could be the season’s last and have approached each week with that in mind,” says Varsity Boys’ Basketball Head Coach Damin Altizer. Though the timing is unfortunate, I’m unbelievably proud of the resiliency our kids have shown day in and day out. While our underclassmen will have countless competitive opportunities this spring and summer, I’m most disappointed for our seniors. We’re looking into an inter-squad game following spring break so they will be able to put on a STAB jersey one last time.”