Ragged Mountain Running Shop helping community while promoting exercise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Ragged Mountain Running Shop is taking a new approach to its Winter Outdoor Walking and Running Mileage Club this year.
In years past, the Charlottesville business has rewarded individuals for their miles in the form of prizes, this year it wanted to reward the community as a whole.
This year it is going to take accumulated outdoor walking and running mileage from all participants and turn it into donations to five local causes and resources.
“This year we thought with the pandemic we’ve been really hyper sensitive to our local causes and we have done a variety of fundraising things, but this was just something we thought we’d add to it,” co-owner Mark Lorenzoni said.
Once everyone has submitted their mileage, the store will divide up the total donation amongst the following five non-profits:
The club goes from December 21 to March 21. You keep track of your mileage on your own and submit it by April 1. For roughly every 25 miles $1 will be added to the donation amount.
You may also join the Strava group titled “Ragged Mountain Polar Bears 2021” track your mileage.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.