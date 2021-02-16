No. 16 UVA women’s lax crushes ECU 21-6 in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Twelve different players scored at least one goal, and the No. 16 Virginia women’s lacrosse team defeated East Carolina 21-6 in its home opener on Monday at Lower Turf Field.
Junior attacker Ashlyn McGovern scored a game-high four goals for the ‘Hoos.
“It was really good to be back on the field today, after almost a year away,” says McGovern. “I think it was really fun for everyone on our team to get back out there. Our entire attack got in, which is fantastic, especially for our first game back. All the freshmen came in, played amazing, and were difference makers.”
Head coach Julie Myers says, “We have a really talented team. Super deep this year, in particular with the First Year class. Everybody being able to play fast, and get to goal, was really exciting. It’s a great starting point, after almost a year off. We’re looking forward to playing again, and getting back out at practice tomorrow.”
UVA led 14-1 at halftime against the Pirates.
Junior Lillie Kloak had a hat trick for the ‘Hoos, while freshman Mackenzie Hoeg had two goals and two assists.
Virginia (1-0) is scheduled to be back in action on Friday at Richmond.
