No. 16 Florida State dominates No. 7 UVA 81-60 in Tallahassee

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Florida State took control of the game with a 28-5 run in the 1st half, and the 16th ranked Seminoles defeated No. 7 Virginia 81-60 on Monday night in Tallahassee.
UVA closed the gap in the 2nd half, as a three-pointer from Trey Murphy III cut the deficit to 48-41 with 14:25 to play, but FSU answered with a 17-0 run to put the game out of reach.
Four different players reached double figures for the ‘Hoos. Murphy led the way with 13 points.
The Seminoles shot 50% from the field, and made 13 three-pointers.
After only allowing North Carolina to score 48 points in their their victory on Saturday night, the ‘Hoos gave up 45 in the first half alone against FSU (45-25).
Virginia (15-4, 11-2 ACC) will be back in action on Saturday at Duke.
