Loaves and Fishes prepares for special distribution event Tuesday

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves and Fishes is preparing for a big distribution event after snow and ice forced the food pantry to close for two days.
Volunteers are ready to stock families’ cars Tuesday, February 16, with nearly 100 pounds of groceries each. This is a one-time special event to ensure no one goes hungry as more winter weather approaches.
“Since COVID, we’ve been doing all the distributions out in the parking lot. People drive through and they will receive a full grocery cart loaded with food,” Jane Colony, Mills, Loaves and Fishes’ executive director, said. “Hopefully it will be about a week’s worth of food for their household.”
The event is Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 pm. Volunteers say the pantry is packed full with fresh food ready to go from Wegmans, Kroger, Costco, Giant, Food Lion, and more.
